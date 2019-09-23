Tigers for Tomorrow adding 2 white lions

Tigers for Tomorrow is adding two lions to their preserve. (Source: Tigers for Tomorrow)
By WBRC Staff | September 23, 2019 at 11:02 AM CDT - Updated September 23 at 3:15 PM

ATTALLA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tigers for Tomorrow is adding two more members to the preserve family - two adult white lions.

The white lions are named Bakari and Kimani. White lions are from the Greater Timbavati and southern Kruger Park region of South Africa.

Bakari and Kimani will be along Tigers Row.

Tigers for Tomorrow is open Fridays through Sundays in September, October and November from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can learn more by clicking here.

Several years ago WBRC FOX6 Meteorologist Fred Hunter went to Tigers and Tomorrow to get a closer look at the amazing animals that live there and tell the stories of the people who take care of them.

Tigers for Tomorrow in East Alabama

