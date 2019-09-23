Police: Shotgun discharges near Moulton officer

MOULTON, Ala. (WAFF) - Four people are in the Lawrence County Jail after a weapon discharged in the direction of a Moulton police officer.
It happened just before noon Monday. Officers were investigating a burglary in progress in the northern part of Moulton on Pinhook Road.
Moulton Police Chief Lyndon McWhorter says the suspects were allegedly stealing guns from the home.
When police discovered them, they fled.
McWhorter said it appears that a shotgun blast went off in the direction of the officer from one of the weapons when the suspects were trying to hide it in a nearby bush.
Police believe it was an accidental discharge and the suspects did not intentionally fire the weapon towards officers.
The chief says the suspects were stopped when they tried to escape in a truck that was reported stolen out of Decatur.
Nearby schools were temporarily placed on secure perimeter status during the incident.
Two men and two women were detained at the scene.
The suspects’ identities have not been released, McWhorter says they face burglary, theft, receiving stolen property and drug charges.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.