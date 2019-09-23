Alabama’s 1st pediatric urgent care center opens in Madison

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Parents now have a new option for pediatric urgent care in Madison.
In fact, officials say this is the only place of its kind in the state.
Urgent Care for Children opened Monday at U.S. 72 and Balch Road.
The urgent care center will be open 365 days a year from 2-10 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. on weekends.
Unlike other walk-in urgent care clinics, this one only sees patients who are 21 years old or younger.
The facility has focused on hiring pediatric specialists, including workers with training in handling autistic patients.
