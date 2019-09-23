One year later: Family gathers to remember mother murdered in South Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - It’s been one year since a mother was murdered in South Huntsville. Sunday, her family came together to celebrate the life she was able to live.
Tiffany Kelley, 29, was killed September 22 on Green Cove Road. Police accuse X’Zavier Scott and Domanek Jackson, his juvenile girlfriend, of pleading to Kelley for help. A short while later, police accuse them of murdering and robbing the young mother.
“Her intentions were great," said her sister Ashley Perry. "If she met a stranger, she’d straight up tell you they were her best friend and they would never want to leave her side.”
At 8:22 p,m., her family held a moment of silence.
“I didn’t want to get out of the bed, said her mother Tina Creque. "I went to the graveyard, that was very hard for me to do, but I did. I didn’t want to do this but I did and I’m going to be glad that I did later. So it’s okay.”
In the spot where she once laid lifeless, her family shined light on their dark time.
“Even though it runs in my head constantly, it still feels like yesterday," said Perry. “I’m marking this because this does not just mark the death of Tiffany, there should be a stand up for no violence. Not just gun violence but knife violence, domestic violence - we’re standing up for that too as awareness.”
”I still want to pick up the phone and call her, " said Creque. "The other day I heard her talking to me like she was behind me and it’s hard to realize sometimes that she is not there."
When asked what she would say if she could talk to Tiffany one more time, Creque said, "Come back! We miss you. If she can’t, then I’d tell her that we’re fighting for justice and we’re not going to stop.”
Tiffany is survived by her loving family and two young children
According to the family, little has happened as they wait for trial.
Scott and Jackson are both charged with capital murder.
