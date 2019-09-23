Officially Fall but the heat continues this week

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Happy Monday! We are now officially in Fall but don’t expect it to feel like it anytime soon as the summer heat will continue all week.
The Autumnal Equinox was at 2:50 a.m. CDT this morning but the calendar is the only thing that will show any fall feeling.
Your A/C will likely be cranked back up again today and pretty much all week long because the summer heat will continue. Temperatures this morning are comfortable into the low to mid 60s, but those will warm quickly today and climb towards 90-degrees.
Humidity will continue to climb through the day as well and that will increase rain chances by the afternoon. Wind today will also be breezy out of the west at 10 to 20 mph.
Storms are possible today as we cold front scoots in from the northwest. Clouds will pick up as we move through the middle of the day and rain chances are possible after 1 to 2 p.m.
Rain and storms don’t look to be too significant, but it is pretty much our only rain chance over the next 7 to 10 days.
After the front comes through tonight, we will clear out and cool off slightly for Tuesday. Tuesday looks like our coolest day over the next 10 days with the mid to upper 80s and low humidity.
From there we will return to the low to mid 90s with humidity creeping back in as we move towards the weekend.
