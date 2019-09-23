Officially Fall but the heat continues this week

The Autumnal Equinox was at 2:50am CDT this morning but the calendar is the only thing that will show any fall feeling. Your A/C will likely be cranked back up again today and pretty much all week long because the summer heat will continue. Temperatures this morning are comfortable into the low to mid 60s, but those will warm quickly today and climb towards 90-degrees. Humidity will continue to climb through the day as well and that will increase rain chances by the afternoon. Wind today will also be breezy out of the west at 10 to 20 mph. Storms are possible today as we cold front scoots in from the northwest. Clouds will pick up as we move through the middle of the day and rain chances are possible after 1 to 2pm. Rain and storms don’t look to be too significant, but it is pretty much our only rain chance over the next 7 to 10 days.