2 north Alabama men charged in Atlanta area crime spree

ATLANTA, Ga. (WAFF) - Two north Alabama men are in a Georgia jail after allegedly going on a crime spree in the Atlanta area Sunday afternoon.
19-year-old Quatreion Hughes of Toney and 21-year-old Raiquon Anderson of Huntsville are locked up in connection to the crimes.
Police say employees at a check-cashing business in the Marietta area called 911, saying two armed men tried to rob the business.
About five minutes later, a delivery driver for a nearby restaurant said the business had just been robbed and the two men suspects assaulted him and took his car and belongings.
Police say they video helped verify the descriptions of the two suspects.
A hotel housekeeper later reported that they were walking around with handguns.
Officers responded and took them both into custody.
They face multiple charges, including armed robbery, attempted armed robbery and hijacking a motor vehicle.
According to Alabama Court documents, Anderson has a long record of criminal activity in Madison County, including robbery and drugs. He’s considered a fugitive for violating his probation on a robbery charge, and there is a warrant for his arrest.
Once he’s back in Alabama, he faces a three-year sentence on the probation violation.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.