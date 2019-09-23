New rec center, residential construction being planned for Gurley

GURLEY, Ala. (WAFF) - *If you build it, they will come." It’s the motto for leaders in Gurley.
Hundreds of acres of land have been sold for residential development, and plans are in place to build a travel baseball facility.
A new rec center is also on the drawing board, but it has a pretty big price tag.
As jobs continue to come to the Tennessee Valley, towns like Gurley are benefiting because people are not just moving to the bigger cities.
The town’s new and improved rec center will have a tall ceiling where people can play volleyball. And basketball and just a couple feet away there’s already a swimming pool.
“We’re working with a low bidder right now and we hope after 240-day construction period we’ll have a really nice facility here that’ll help improve recreation,” said Madison County Commissioner Craig Hill.
Madison County and town leaders are preparing this area for a place where kids will want to play. Having more attractions will hopefully then attract more parents to the Gurley area.
“In this area, as with many areas of eastern Madison County, it’s a beautiful place for a home, and we know if we can improve some of the amenities that will help encourage that, The state’s working hard, we’re working hard for infrastructure improvements,” said Hill.
There are several other big residential developments also in the works, including turning the area into a travel baseball field.
“Yes, it’s good news. We’re excited about it. The more, the merrier is the way we look at it,” said resident Mary Ann Schnur.
"There’s a lot of potential because there’s quite a bit of land that can be utilized for a lot of different things, and we’re hoping it will continue,” said town council member Robert Winn.
Hill says there are also plans to build a bigger library in Gurley.
If they build, people will come. Only time will tell home many people will move to Gurley and enjoy the facilities currently under construction.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.