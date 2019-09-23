New Alabama law aims to protect foster children from testifying in court

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A new law is designed to protect Alabama children who have recently been placed in foster care by letting someone testify on their behalf in court.
Forensic interviewers at the National Children’s Advocacy Center talk to children after a reported incident involving all aspects of abuse against a child. Now, those interviewers can testify in court for the child, instead of making the child testify.
The video of the interview can also be submitted as evidence.
NCAC executive director Chris Newlin says it can help those children heal.
“It’s another step Alabama is taking to make sure we’re taking care of kids the best way they can. And it’s a trauma-informed approach. To be in court is intimidating for anyone, especially a child who maybe just got taken into foster care. We can do better. This law is allowing us to do better and take better care of kids so they can recover from negative experiences,” said Newlin.
The law is now in effect and a forensic interviewer from the NCAC has already been called to court and allowed to testify as a result of the legislation.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.