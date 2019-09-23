Madison County Schools superintendent interviews start Monday night

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County School Board will have it’s first look at the five superintendent candidates starting Monday night.
Allen Perkins is set to interview with the board Monday night in a special session. Perkins is a familiar face for the school board, he is currently the Director of Equity and Innovation for Madison County Schools.
Each candidate has their own interview set up with the board sometime over the next two weeks.
- Allen Perkins - Monday, September 23
- Greg DeJarnett - Tuesday, September 24
- Tim Guinn - Wednesday, September 25
- Anthony Buckner - Monday, September 30
- Edward Lee Willis - Tuesday, October 1st
The candidates were all announced at the Madison County School Board’s last meeting.
The interview process will also include a public interview for each candidate where anyone can come sit in on the interview.
Madison County Schools officials said they hope to have the next superintendent selected by the middle of October
