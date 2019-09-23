Madison City Schools set to vote on rezoning Kyser Blvd.

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - One of the last steps in a major development project in Madison City could happen Monday night.
The city council is set to decide if an area of land along Kyser Blvd. is going to be rezoned from industrial land to residential land.
In June, the city council approved a deal with Breland homes for the company to build almost 400 town-homes on the vacant land on Kyser Blvd.
Some Madison residents have been very outspoken against the town-homes. A Facebook page and Change.org petition have even been created against the initiative.
Residents we have talked to in the past have stated concerns like overcrowded schools and increased traffic in the neighborhood.
The rezoning decision will be made at the Madison City Council meeting Monday night at 6:00 p.m.
