Isolated showers this afternoon

Cloud cover continues to increase this afternoon with highs reaching 90 degrees, drier air remains in place in the lower levels of the atmosphere. A weak cold front will move in from the west and will stall out over the Tennessee Valley, isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible Monday afternoon and evening with locally heavy rainfall and lightning being the biggest concerns. Showers and thunderstorms will wrap up Monday evening with lows dropping into the middle 60s.