Isolated showers this afternoon

The Autumnal Equinox occurred at 2:50 AM CDT on this morning and we are officially in the Fall season.
Cloud cover continues to increase this afternoon with highs reaching 90 degrees, drier air remains in place in the lower levels of the atmosphere. A weak cold front will move in from the west and will stall out over the Tennessee Valley, isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible Monday afternoon and evening with locally heavy rainfall and lightning being the biggest concerns. Showers and thunderstorms will wrap up Monday evening with lows dropping into the middle 60s.
Tuesday will be hot with highs near 90 again and very slim chances for rain. A ridge of high pressure will build back in for the rest of the week keeping us hot and dry, highs will range from the low to middle 90s. This ridge will stay in place keeping us hot through the weekend.
