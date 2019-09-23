Huntsville ranked 11th best place to live in U.S.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - U.S. News and World Report says the Rocket City is one of the best places to live in the United States.
Huntsville came in at number 11 in the latest rankings. The report analyzed data from 125 different metro areas and came up with rankings based on five categories.
- Job market: based on unemployment rates and average salary. Huntsville scores 7.3.
- Value: based on median household income and annual housing costs. Huntsville scores 8.8.
- Quality of life: based on crime rates, healthcare availability/cost, quality of education, well-being, and commute times. Huntsville scores 6.6.
- Desirability: based on an online poll of 2,500 people who were asked where they’d like to live. Huntsville scores 5.4.
- Net Migration: people moving to or away from a city based on census data. Huntsville scores 7.0.
A major highlight from the report was a low median housing cost for Huntsville that was well under the national median. The report also says Huntsville residents have higher average salaries compared to the rest of the U.S.
- Austin, TX
- Denver, CO
- Colorado Springs, CO
- Fayetteville, AR
- Des Moines, IA
- Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN
- San Francisco, CA
- Portland, OR
- Seattle, WA
- Raleigh & Durham, NC
- Huntsville, AL
- Madison WI
- Grand Rapids, MI
- San Jose. CA
- Nashville, TN
