Guntersville City Council approve $1.2M contract for recreation complex improvements

GUNTERSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - The Guntersville City Council has approved a $1.2 million contract for Barge Design to engineer the improvements of the new recreation complex.
Garrett Younanian of Barge Design say they will have “boots on the ground” for the first phase making sure the contractor follows the plans.
The contract includes overseeing construction on Phase 1 of the recreation complex improvements, which will be re-configuring Optimist Park next door to the Rec Center tennis courts.
Phase 1 will include reworking the fields, upgrading parking for the tennis courts and Optimist Park and a new restroom building that will serve both facilities. The construction cost is expected to run between $3 and $4 million and could go to bid as early as March. That’s separate from the engineering contract.
Read more at the Advertiser Gleam.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.