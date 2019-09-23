Gov. Ivey awards over $108K to help domestic violence victims in north Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded a $108,543 grant to Crisis Services of North Alabama Inc.
The Huntsville-based nonprofit serves victims of domestic violence in Jackson, Limestone, Madison and Morgan counties.
The grant will help continue providing a 24-hour telephone line, emergency shelter, counseling, forensic exams, referrals to other support agencies and other services to help victims escape violence and begin the recovery process.
“For anyone suffering through domestic violence, I want you to know that there is help available 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” Ivey said in a news release. “I commend Crisis Services of North Alabama for their dedication and service to victims in north Alabama.”
The grant will also help fund community awareness activities, training for law enforcement, preventative education for high school and college students and activities that aim to prevent domestic violence.
The funding supplements a $1.75 million grant awarded by the governor in July.
The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the award from funds made available by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
“Gov. Ivey understands the importance of these services to victims of these horrible crimes, and ADECA stands with her to commend the Crisis Services of North Alabama staff for the important work they do each day," ADECA director Kenneth Boswell said.
Along with grant funding, the center relies on local, private donations to ensure services remain available year-round.
Ivey notified Curt Lindsley, president of the organization’s board, that the grant had been approved.
