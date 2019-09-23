MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - A large brush fire in Madison County is finally out. The blaze sparked near Shields Road and Ford’s Circle fire in Madison County. It’s not the first time firefighters have been called to this field.
This is the third time firefighters have been called there recently.
They tell WAFF they are looking into the possibility someone *may* have started at least one of the fires this week.
The one today they believe sparked from extremely dry conditions.
It was a busy afternoon for volunteer firefighters.
It took 10 departments pulling together to put out this large brush fire near Shields Road and Ford's Circle in Madison County.
"The weather that we are having right now it's dry and humid, so we put those out and tried to take precaution and different areas, said Moores Mill Volunteer Fire Captain Andrew Putman "
Thick smoke filled the air as firefighters worked fast to get the brush fire under control...the blaze scorching some 5 acres of land.
Moores Mill Volunteer Fire Captain Andrew Putman says the blaze was "growing bigger" by the minute. And his department needed back up.
"The Volunteers aren't used to it we got departments from all over the valley to help, said Putman.”
Huntsville, Moores Mill, New Market, Hazel Green, Central, Meridianville, Keel Mountain, Killingsworth Cove, and Monrovia. The Madison County Sheriff’s Department, HEMSI, and the American Red Cross also helped with the fire.
More than 50 fighter fighters working tirelessly in the heat.
Crews alternating shifts to take water breaks to avoid heat exhaustion.
Putman says there was so much dry brush they had to use a bulldozer to plow through thick vegetation.
"We called forestry to help us out the brush that is underneath is about 6 feet tall so it’s easier to use a bulldozer and we go back in with our ATV's and racks and extinguish the fire, said Putman.”
With no rain in sight, Putman says fire departments aren't letting their guard down.
Putman says it’s important for people to remember the no burn ban will be in effect through next month. He says we are expecting some dry days ahead need to avoid burning.
