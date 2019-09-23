Alabama currently ranks sixth in the nation for vehicle-train fatalities

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s estimated that 12 to 20 people in Alabama die every year in vehicle-train collisions.
“You might say, well that doesn’t sound like a big number compared to highway. Well the difference is when there is a vehicle train collision, it’s never good,” said Nancy Hudson with the Alabama Operation Lifesaver, a group dedicated to reducing collisions, fatalities, and injuries at crossings. “You start worrying about things, maybe a train to derail and we know that’s not good. And vehicle train collision, it is going to be catastrophic.”
The mayors of three towns that feed into Vincent Middle High School signed proclamations Monday declaring September 23rd Rail Safety Day in their cities. This week is also Rail Safety Week across the country and in Canada.
In addition, the school has what they call railroad ambassadors.
“Right now we are hoping that they will set the precedent to be able to remember this when they become drivers, but also to be influential with their parents, their family members, their community members when they are out driving,” said Michele Edwards, Principal.
It’s all part of an effort to reduce the number of deaths that many times are preventable.
“We want everybody that when they see tracks, they think train,” said Hudson. “When you race a train to the crossing, even if it’s a tie, you’re going to lose.”
