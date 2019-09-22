War Eagle! Auburn brings home another win against Texas A & M

AUBURN, Ala. (WAFF) - The Auburn Tigers are now 4-0 as they celebrate a big victory Saturday over Texas A & M. The final score: 28-20. The Tigers traveled to College Station, Texas to take on the Aggies.
This was a big SEC road win for the Tigers. Coach Gus Malzahn tweeting out shortly after the Tiger’s win saying, “Our kids battled and played with tremendous heart and effort! #WarEagle”
Auburn travels to meet up with Mississippi State next Saturday. Kick-off is set for 6 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.