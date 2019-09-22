Two people arrested on drug charges in Morgan County

EVA, Ala. (WAFF) - Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested two people late Sunday afternoon on drug charges.
Deputies were called to Mobley Road in the Eva area to investigate a disturbance involving a man with a gun. When deputies arrived on scene they began to question Avery Phillip Johnson and Brandy Caroline Bowman. Deputies searched their vehicle and found marijuana, counterfeit money, and a 45-caliber handgun. There was also a young child present but was released to family members during the investigation.
Deputies arrested 34-year-old Brandy Caroline Bowman of Trinity. She’s charged with possession of marijuana 2nd degree, resisting arrest, and criminal mischief 3rd degree. Bond is set at $900.00
29-year-old Avery Phillip Johnson of Decatur is charged with possession of marijuana 2nd degree and carrying a pistol without a permit. Bond is set at $600.00.
