Two people arrested on drug charges in Morgan County
Morgan County Deputies arrest 2 people on drug charges (Source: Morgan Co SO)
September 22, 2019 at 2:55 PM CDT - Updated September 22 at 3:15 PM

EVA, Ala. (WAFF) - Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested two people late Sunday afternoon on drug charges.

Deputies were called to Mobley Road in the Eva area to investigate a disturbance involving a man with a gun. When deputies arrived on scene they began to question Avery Phillip Johnson and Brandy Caroline Bowman. Deputies searched their vehicle and found marijuana, counterfeit money, and a 45-caliber handgun. There was also a young child present but was released to family members during the investigation.

Deputies arrested 34-year-old Brandy Caroline Bowman of Trinity. She’s charged with possession of marijuana 2nd degree, resisting arrest, and criminal mischief 3rd degree. Bond is set at $900.00

29-year-old Avery Phillip Johnson of Decatur is charged with possession of marijuana 2nd degree and carrying a pistol without a permit. Bond is set at $600.00.

