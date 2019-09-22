People from all over north Alabama are coming together to help Rogersville pastor rebuild church

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Donations continue to pour in for a pastor in Rogersville after his church was destroyed by a storm earlier this month.
People from all over north Alabama are coming together to help the pastor rebuild.
Nearly 2 months of hard work gone in a matter of minutes after a storm just a few weeks ago destroyed a house of worship.
Volunteers have been giving of their time to help the Pentecostal Church in Rogersville rebuild.
Randall Moore is the pastor of the Pentecostal Church of Rogersville. The congregation has been saving money for a decade to build their own church. Mother nature had other plans.
“The wind came and just blew it away and we were dumbfounded, said Randall."
Mike Jackson owns Home Builders in Athens. His team along with dozens of community members are helping put up walls and raise the roof this weekend.
“It’s going good we started the walls and everything Thursday morning and yesterday. We are setting walls up today and hope we can get it all done on Sunday, said Jackson.
And Pastor Randall and his congregation couldn’t be more grateful.
“I couldn’t believe how many people came and just help and didn’t charge anything just helped us clean it all up, said Randall.”
Volunteers hope to be finished putting up the walls and setting the roof trusses to the church on Sunday.
