Limestone County crash leaves two dead

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - ALEA State Troopers are investigating after a three-car crash early Saturday morning killed two people and injured two others just three miles south of Ardmore.
Jaquarius Lamon Smith, 25, of Huntsville and his passenger, Terrell Marquae Jolly, 30, also of Huntsville were killed in the accident. Neither were wearing seat belts.
The two were killed when Smith’s 2007 Buick sedan hit an off-duty ambulance and a 2017 Dodge pickup.
The two occupants of the ambulance were injured and taken to a local hospital.
The driver and riders in the Dodge pickup were not injured.
