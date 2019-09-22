Isolated rain & storms chances Monday

The Autumnal Equinox is at 2:50 AM CDT on Monday morning and Fall will officially begin. Mostly sunny skies will give way to increasing cloud cover on Monday afternoon, highs will be hot again near 90 degrees. A weak cold front will move in from the west and will stall out over the Tennessee Valley, isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible Monday afternoon and evening with locally heavy rainfall and lightning being the biggest concerns. Showers and thunderstorms will wrap up Monday evening with lows dropping into the middle 60s.