Isolated rain & storms chances Monday

Clear skies will stay put this evening with overnight lows falling into the low to id 60s, dry air in place should limit any significant fog development.
The Autumnal Equinox is at 2:50 AM CDT on Monday morning and Fall will officially begin. Mostly sunny skies will give way to increasing cloud cover on Monday afternoon, highs will be hot again near 90 degrees. A weak cold front will move in from the west and will stall out over the Tennessee Valley, isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible Monday afternoon and evening with locally heavy rainfall and lightning being the biggest concerns. Showers and thunderstorms will wrap up Monday evening with lows dropping into the middle 60s.
Tuesday will be hot with highs near 90 again and very slim chances for rain. A ridge of high pressure will build back in for the rest of the week keeping us hot and dry, highs will range from the low to middle 90s. This ridge will stay in place keeping us hot through the weekend.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.