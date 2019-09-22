Flu cases reported across North Alabama; doctors urge early flu shots

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - If you’ve not gotten your flu shot, you might want to start making plans. We’re seeing some flu cases already popping up in North Alabama.
The Alabama Department of Public Health updated its influenza map. It shows a large chunk of North Alabama is already reporting lab-confirmed cases of flu within the last three weeks.
Local health care providers recommend you get your flu shot sooner because cases of influenza are already being reported. The flu vaccine takes about 2 weeks to become effective in fighting the flu so doctors encourage you to plan accordingly.
Manufacturers have started sending out this year’s vaccine already. The vaccine will last all year and its important children and elderly get their shot early as possible.
Some people say they say don’t get the flu shot because they’re afraid it will cause them to get the flu. Doctors say that is a myth.
