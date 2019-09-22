Fall may start tomorrow, but temps are still hot

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Fall officially begins tomorrow, at 2:50 AM, but that does not mean that temperatures will automatically cool down with the new season. Today will feature mostly sunny skies, dry air, and a hot afternoon high of 90 degrees. Tonight will be calm with lows near average, falling into the low to mid 60s.
Monday will see more clouds build in as moisture returns, elevating the dew points. A cold front could help squeeze out a few isolated showers and storms Monday and Tuesday, but no meaningful rain will be coming to the Tennessee Valley during the week. The latest drought monitor shows that most of north Alabama is abnormally dry, so please be careful with any outdoor burning.
The week ahead will stay mild during the mornings and hot during the afternoons. Most of the week will include a good dose of sunshine with mostly clear nights.
