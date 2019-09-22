Drought conditions expanding across Alabama; summer burn restriction in place

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The drought in North Alabama is spreading and there is no end in sight.
That’s bad news not just for farmers, it means there’s an increasing wildfire danger for all of us. The U.S Government released the most recent drought map. Abnormally dry conditions cover almost half of Alabama and most all of North Alabama.
More than 570,000 people in the state are currently experiencing drought conditions. Almost 2-million people are currently living in abnormally dry areas.
Fields are turning brown and creek beds are drying up. If it gets worse, it could put some farmers in a race against time to harvest, before their crops dry up.
Across the entire Southeast, we’re experiencing 75 to 200 percent less rainfall than normal.
The Alabama Forestry Commission is issuing a fire danger advisory. A *summer burn restriction* is also in effect.
Non-agricultural burns are *not* allowed between May and October. Counties included in that restriction include DeKalb County, Lawrence County, Morgan County, and Madison County.
