Warm and dry weekend ahead

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A warm and dry weekend is on tap!
Sunshine will be abundant and the dry air will eliminate chances for rain. Afternoon highs will top out into the upper 80s. Overnight lows will be near average, dropping into the low 60s.
A front will stall north of the area at the beginning of the workweek, Monday into Tuesday, and will spark a few isolated showers and thunderstorms along with a little more cloud cover. Not everyone will see showers, and most of the area is expected to remain abnormally dry.
Most of next week will feature sun, warm afternoons, and mild and comfy morning.
