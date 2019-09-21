Man caught after chase with police faces multiple charges

A New Hope police officer tried to pull over Cody Sneed but Sneed took off in his pickup truck. Police say he tried to back his vehicle into the officer’s patrol car. Sneed jumped out of his vehicle and took off on foot into a field on Hobbs Island Road near Vann Road where he disappeared into brush and trees. Huntsville Police Department used its K9 to locate Sneed. He was treated for a dog bite and then taken to the Madison County jail.