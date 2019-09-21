Man caught after chase with police faces multiple charges

OWENS CROSS ROADS, Ala. (WAFF) - A man who led police on a foot chase is now in custody. Friday night, New Hope Police say they saw a man driving down the road in Owens Cross Roads. They knew there was a felony warrant out for his arrest.
A New Hope police officer tried to pull over Cody Sneed but Sneed took off in his pickup truck. Police say he tried to back his vehicle into the officer’s patrol car. Sneed jumped out of his vehicle and took off on foot into a field on Hobbs Island Road near Vann Road where he disappeared into brush and trees. Huntsville Police Department used its K9 to locate Sneed. He was treated for a dog bite and then taken to the Madison County jail.
He was booked in on a warrant from Owens Cross Roads for a charge of receiving stolen property. More charges are pending.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.