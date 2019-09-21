Less humid and sunny for Sunday

Clear skies and calm conditions stay in place for the rest of your Saturday evening with comfortable overnight lows in the lower 60s.
Drier air stays in place for Sunday with ample sunshine, highs will be in the middle 80s to near 90 degrees. The Autumnal Equinox will be 2:50 AM CDT on Monday morning. The work week starts off on a slightly warmer and more humid note with highs in the lower 90s, very isolated rain chances will be possible Monday afternoon and evening.
A cold front will try and push in from the west on Tuesday but will likely stall out before reaching the Tennessee Valley, therefore Tuesday rain chances will again be minimal at best.
Temps will stay above average for the rest of the week with highs near 90 degrees, drought conditions will likely continue to get worse across North Alabama as no significant rainfall is in the forecast. Temperatures continue to warm into next weekend staying well above average for late September.
