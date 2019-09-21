JSU trustee board approves medical leave for schools President

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Jacksonville State University trustees agreed Saturday afternoon to allow President John Beehler to take medical leave effective October 1st.
The JSU Board of Trustees met during an emergency meeting Saturday afternoon to evaluate Beehler and discuss potential lawsuits and ongoing investigations. Saturday’s emergency meeting follows the arrest of nine suspects in connection to a series of allegations of statutory rape on the campus of Jackson State University.
The arrests came during an investigation by the Calhoun-Cleburne Major Crimes Unit after six reports were filed September 11 with the Jacksonville Police Department. Five of the incidents happened on JSU’s campus, mostly at residential halls, and the university was notified.
Our sister station in Birmingham, WBRC, tells us President Beehler did not attend Saturday’s board meeting.
