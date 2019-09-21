Huntsville Havoc single-game tickets go on sale October 1st

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s unusually hot outside but we’re already thinking cool thoughts about hockey season! Single-game tickets go on sale October 1st for Huntsville Havoc fans.
There’s no shortage of entertainment for hockey fans this season. Included in this year’s schedule is the team’s annual Melissa George night, Veterans Game, Military Appreciation night, Youth and Adult Jersey Nights, Weiner dog races, and Legends night.
The Havoc will wear and auction off 14 different specialty jerseys this season including the teams new “faux-back” Huntsville Havoc Hockey Club alternate jerseys. On Saturday, February 22nd, Havoc fans will have the opportunity to bid on three Marvel Super Hero jerseys.
The Havoc is also planning a special night with the Rocket City Trash Pandas. That’s set for Thursday, March 26th. This is the Havoc’s way of welcoming baseball back to North Alabama. The Havoc will wear special edition Rocket City Trash Pandas jerseys. There will also be $2 pizza, $2 hot dogs, $2, soda and $2 beer courtesy of Simple Helix.
