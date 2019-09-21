Decatur man helps police catch group accused of stealing $15K of his tools

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A Morgan County businessman says he’s been the target of thieves for weeks. Early Friday morning, he caught them in the act and alerted police who later arrested the group.
Farrell White, a Decatur plumber of more than 30 years, staged his own stake-out on his property Thursday night into Friday morning. The plumbing business and his home are on the same property. His goal was to catch thieves that stole from him in the act.
“I left about 12:30 and about daylight this morning they got the motorcycle," explained White. "Then when they went by my house, I seen them and followed them.”
White trailed the group to a home on Targum Road in Hartselle. When he noticed them trying to start up his motorcycle, he called police and they were later arrested. White counted about 6 people detained.
Along with the motorcycles, pipes, heaters, saws and several other tools were recovered from the home that belong to White.
“They cut a hole in my shop and pried it back. They had a good trail going back-and-forth where they were picking stuff up certain nights a week. I just couldn’t hit the right night," said White.
It appears the group would travel from an adjoining trailer park, walk along a path they created and take items from inside his garage.
White is grateful for the quick actions of officers and investigators.
“I hope they spend a lot of time in jail for it," said White.
The Decatur Police Department has not released the names or official charges of the group. When that information is made available, we will update this story.
