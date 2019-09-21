Authorities searching for inmate who escaped Alabama work center

ELMORE, Ala. (WAFF) - Authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped from Frank Lee Work Center around 2:00 Saturday afternoon.
Inmate Eric Lamar Nelms, Junior was sentenced April 13, 2019, on third-degree burglary charges in Lee County. He was sentenced to 36 months at the Frank Lee Youth Center in Elmore County.
He was last seen wearing a state-issued white inmate uniform with white shoes.
Nelms is 21-years-old. 5′7″, 160 pounds with brown eyes and tattoos.
If you see Nelms call the Alabama Department of Corrections at 1-800-831-8825 or call 911.
