Alabama Crimson Tide takes home big win over Southern Miss

With its 49-7 win over Southern Miss on Sept. 21, Alabama has defeated 86 consecutive unranked teams under head coach Nick Saban, the longest streak in FBS history. Alabama’s last loss to a team not ranked in the Associated Press poll was a 17-10 defeat at the hands of Auburn on November 24, 2007. Junior quarterback Tua Tagovailoa made Alabama history by throwing five touchdown passes for the second-consecutive week and the third time in his career. Tagovailoa completed 17-of-21 passes for 293 yards and five passing scores marking the first time in Alabama history a quarterback has had back-to-back games with four or more touchdown passes.