Alabama Crimson Tide takes home big win over Southern Miss

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama moves to 4-0 as they hold in the 2019 college football season. The Crimson Tide beat Southern Miss today by a score of 49 - 7. The Crimson Tide moves to 4-0, while the Golden Eagles drop to 2-2 in their 2019 campaign.
Freshman defensive lineman Justin Eboigbe became the 13th Crimson Tide student-athlete to make his first career start this season when he took the field for the Tide’s opening defensive snap.
With its 49-7 win over Southern Miss on Sept. 21, Alabama has defeated 86 consecutive unranked teams under head coach Nick Saban, the longest streak in FBS history. Alabama’s last loss to a team not ranked in the Associated Press poll was a 17-10 defeat at the hands of Auburn on November 24, 2007. Junior quarterback Tua Tagovailoa made Alabama history by throwing five touchdown passes for the second-consecutive week and the third time in his career. Tagovailoa completed 17-of-21 passes for 293 yards and five passing scores marking the first time in Alabama history a quarterback has had back-to-back games with four or more touchdown passes.
Alabama is back in action next Saturday, Sept. 28, hosting its first home SEC game of the season against Ole Miss.
