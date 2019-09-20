U-turn completed at Dug Hill Road, U.S. 72

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Thursday, crews from the Alabama Department of Transportation finished up a big project on Dug Hill Road and U.S. 72.
They completed a safe U-Turn for an intersection with a history of crashes.
As for other projects ahead for U.S. 72, officials said striping at County Line Road and U.S. 72 will be complete by the end of the month.
The roadwork between that intersection and Providence Main Street is a different story. ALDOT and the city are still working on redesigning that project to get it under budget.
At the intersection of Burgreen Road and U.S. 72, crews are planning to close off some driveways and alter lanes. ALDOT hasn’t secured federal funding for that just yet, and finishing it is still more than a year away.
