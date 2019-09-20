Morgan County Sheriff’s Office looking to add more women to the force

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - This last week, the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office inducted two new officers into its team.
Both of whom, are women.
“They’re some of the best people, so why not serve for a couple of the best men and women out there. I just want to be part of the best," explained Erica Haggamaker.
Haggamaker, originally from New York, just graduated from the Alabama Law Enforcement Academy this week.
“I’ve always wanted to be in L.E. I guess you can say that I’m a hands on person, I like things like this. I like to be involved and making a difference. I want to be involved and make a change,” Haggamaker said.
Bethaney Betterton also graduated this week from the academy.
“I was a stay at home mom for six years and I was like I gotta start working again it was driving me crazy. I wanted another job, this is what I want to do what I feel like I’m driven to do it’s law enforcement. That’s why I came here," Betterton said.
Betterton and Haggamaker are two of four women deputies serving Morgan County.
“I’ve got two girls and a boy and I want to show my girls just because you’re a girl doesn’t mean you can’t do something and do what you want to do. I want to be a good role model, I want them to be able to say my mom can do that. That’s a whole bunch of men, she did it, so I can do it,” Betterton explained.
Serving is in both Betterton and Haggamaker's blood.
Although they're in a male dominated field, they try hard every day to push and be better and represent the women in law enforcement across the country and their families right here in Morgan County.
“It’s an honor. To be able to do that for them, it’s a real blessing because a lot of people don’t get that chance. My kids are my world. I want to give them opportunities," Haggamaker said.
They both say, it’s not just a career.
“This isn’t just a job to me. I wanna make a difference in people’s lives,” Betterton said.
If you’re interested in working as a Morgan County correctional officer or deputy, click here.
