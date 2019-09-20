Selma hospital, doctors to pay $1.5M to settle whistleblower lawsuit

“Vaughan disputes the allegations in the lawsuit and the government’s investigation and believes that it has acted in compliance with applicable laws and regulations pertaining to its Emergency Department at all relevant times. The portion of the settlement paid by Vaughan stems from alleged conduct by a third-party staffing company whose contractual relationship with Vaughan ended in 2012. The decision to enter into the settlement agreement is based solely on Vaughan’s desire to avoid the cost and distraction of litigation and to allow Vaughan to focus on its mission of serving the healthcare needs of the residents of Selma and surrounding communities.”