SC State on lockdown hours after early-morning shooting on campus injures at least 1 student

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - Police at South Carolina State University have released few details so far on an early morning-shooting that sent at least one student to the hospital.
A student who did not want to be identified said just before 6:30 a.m. that she was returning from an area hospital where she had been treated after being wounded.
She said she heard shots and students in the area began to flee and she realized when she reached a courtyard that she had been hit in the leg.
It is not clear whether anyone else was injured in the incident.
The campus remained on lockdown Friday morning hours after the incident, reported in an email sent out by the college at 2:33 a.m. Friday that instructed students to shelter in place because of a shooting at Hugine Suites near K Building.
A subsequent email sent about 12 minutes later advised students to avoid the area of Hugine Suites until further notice.
The college has not released any official statement about the shooting or whether anyone is in custody.
Anyone with information should contact Campus Safety at 803-536-7188.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
