Nice end to the workweek, weekend looking good

A nice next few days are in store as we wrap up the workweek today and enter the weekend. Low humidity has settled in, and temperatures will be a tad bit above average, but near where we should be. Today will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 80s. A southerly flow will be breezy, but by late afternoon winds are expected to calm. Tonight will be quiet and comfortable with lows sinking into the low 60s.
A warm and dry weekend is on tap. Sunshine will be abundant and the dry air will eliminate rain chances. Afternoon highs will top out into the upper 80s. Overnight lows will be near average, dropping into the low 60s.
A front will move through at the beginning of the workweek, Monday into Tuesday, and will spark a few isolated showers and thunderstorms both days. Monday and Tuesday will be our next chance for rain, but don't get too excited because meaningful rain is not expected. Not everyone will see showers, and most of the area is expected to remain abnormally dry.
Most of next week will feature sun, warm afternoons, and mild and comfy morning.
