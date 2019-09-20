Nice end to the workweek, weekend looking good

A nice next few days are in store as we wrap up the workweek today and enter the weekend. Low humidity has settled in, and temperatures will be a tad bit above average, but near where we should be. Today will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 80s. A southerly flow will be breezy, but by late afternoon winds are expected to calm. Tonight will be quiet and comfortable with lows sinking into the low 60s.