Missouri fugitive pursued by TV bounty hunter arrested in north Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An out-of-state fugitive was arrested in north Alabama overnight.
The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office reports that its Narcotics and Criminal Interdiction Unit apprehended 32-year-old Britnay Kernell at about 2 a.m. Friday. The Collinsville Police Department was also on scene to assist with the arrest.
Kernell was being pursued by Leland Chapman’s Fugitive Recovery Service. Chapman is the son of famed bounty hunter, Duane “Dog” Chapman. Chapman and his team had traced the fugitive to the northeast Alabama area recently, and bounty hunters as well as investigators had been on the hunt in both Jackson and DeKalb counties over the last two weeks.
The hunt came to a conclusion early Friday in Collinsville as agents, deputies and the Collinsville Police Department took Kernell into custody at the Traveler’s Inn near Interstate 59.
Investigators say that during the apprehension, deputies and agents found methamphetamine, earning Kernell new charges in DeKalb County of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
Kernell had existing warrants in St. Charles, Missouri on possession of a controlled substance and possession of synthetic marijuana.
Kernell also had warrants in Jackson County and with the Fyffe Police Department at the time of her arrest.
Chapman said of the capture: “I’d like to thank all of the people that helped us last night. If it wasn’t for law enforcement we wouldn’t be able to get her in custody. That was the most important thing, is the coordination between all of the law enforcement officials and agencies. She was definitely on a crime spree. This manhunt and her crime spree spanned several states.”
DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said, “We’re happy to help bring a wanted fugitive to justice. Especially when this person is busy committing new crimes in our area. DeKalb County is no place to hide for criminals."
“I’d like to thank our deputies, agents, the Collinsville Police Department, and the Leland Chandler Fugitive Recovery Agency for helping with this apprehension," Welden said.
