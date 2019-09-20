Low score on the A&M Campus: Your September 20th, 2019 Kitchen Cops Report

In Madison County, there was plenty of red ink going onto inspection sheets this week. The Pine Grove Texaco at Wall Triana and Pine Grove Road is being threatened with losing it’s license. It scored a 72 after inspectors found dirty soda nozzles and a dirty ice machine. The inspectors also “observed roaches run out of upright reach in cooler onto the floor and under the cooler.” There were also flies noted in the kitchen. Those problems were addressed before a follow-up inspection a few days later. However, the problem that has the Pine Grove Texaco in serious trouble is with the grease traps and sewage. Inspectors say there was sewage on the ground near the grease bin, grease trap and in the grass behind the building. The problem wasn’t fixed in time for the follow-up inspection, so the health department issued a notice of intent to suspend the license for the Pine Grove Texaco.