Limestone County planning household hazardous waste collection day

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The director of the Keep Athens-Limestone Beautiful organization has been pushing for proper disposal for the past 11 years.
“Right now, there is no way for Limestone County and Athens residents to dispose of their household hazardous waste, and so we are trying very hard to make that available," said Lynn Hart.
In the last month, after she found a family of kittens in a sewer drain covered in paint and lacquer thinner, she worked even harder for a solution.
“The county voted earlier this week that they were going to give us $25,000 toward a household hazardous waste collection," she said.
Michelle Williamson with the Limestone County Commission said the money is going to go toward a household hazardous waste collection day this coming spring. The disposal event will be repeated once each year after that.
“Household hazardous waste consists of automobile fluids, household cleaners, pesticides, lawn and garden chemicals and an array of other things," said Hart.
Keep Athens-Limestone Beautiful is still waiting on the Athens City Council to vote on its budget to see if money will be appropriated toward the organization.
For the kitties, Hart says they’re doing great and are set to be adopted soon.
