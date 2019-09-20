Lawrence County school board passes 2020 budget

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Lawrence County Board of Education approved its next budget Thursday night.
The district will start the fiscal year in October with nearly $7 million in its general fund.
That’s according to School accountant Suzy Berryman, who spoke with our news partners at the Moulton Advertiser.
Berryman says the funds will likely go toward school security, technology and repairs.
Superintendent Jon Bret Smith says they’re allocating $130,000 to fund six school resource officers.
