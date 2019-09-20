iStand Campaign working to prevent bullying, one awareness event at a time

SHEFFIELD, AL (WAFF) - Taking a stand against bullying.
Trinda Owens the founder of the Sheffield-based iStand Campaign is working to make sure no more young lives are lost to suicide.
According to our partners at the Times Daily her organization is planning two eventS in conjunction with Bullying Prevention Awareness Month.
One of those events is the “Bullying Affects Everyone Walk.”
That event is being held in conjunction with the University of North Alabama’s homecoming parade.
Read more at Times Daily.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.