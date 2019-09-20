Huntsville Police Department is looking for new recruits

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Think you have what it takes to become a police officer? Now is the time to find out!
The Huntsville Police Department is currently in the recruitment process for its next academy class.
“The city is growing, and when the city grows in population, you got to have a police department that grows in population as well,” says Karl Kissich, the current recruiter for Huntsville PD.
What does it take to join this team?
“Some of those great characteristics that we look for - one is maturity," says Kissich. “We look for common sense and good decision making... Integrity goes above everything else. Obviously we need people that are physically fit... and those folks that have a real no-quit attitude. So, that’s kind of the core of what we look for, but as long as you have those characteristics, we’re open for anybody and everybody. ”
To learn more and submit your application, you can go to the department’s website here.
“This is a tough department to get on with," says Kissich. "Because of that, I need a big pool of the very best people so that we can pick the very best to come out and be protectors and servants of our citizens.”
Applications are due October 1.
