Governor Ivey’s first cancer treatment went smoothly

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFF) - A statement from Governor Ivey’s office says her first cancer treatment went smoothly. The statement goes on to say that she is back in Montgomery today and ready to return to work on Monday.
Governor Ivey is undergoing outpatient cancer treatment at UAB. When the Governor announced she had cancer on Thursday she said she would undergo outpatient radiation treatment and continue to serve as Governor.
What type of lung cancer the Governor is battling hasn’t been released. The Governor has only described it as a “tiny, isolated malignancy.”
