Fantastic Friday with sunshine & seasonable temperatures

The dry and “mild” weather will continue today with temperatures into the mid 80s for much of the Tennessee Valley. The warmest temperatures will likely be west of I-65 into northwest Alabama. Low humidity the next couple of days will make it feel much more comfortable than what we have seen nearly all of this month. It does look like a spectacular weekend with afternoon temperatures into the upper 80s and low 90s and low humidity. Overnight lows will be into the upper 50s and low 60s!