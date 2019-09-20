Fantastic Friday with sunshine & seasonable temperatures

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Happy Friday! Temperatures this morning are slightly cooler than yesterday as we are seeing the 60s in most spots. That’s all due to low humidity across the Tennessee Valley.
The dry and “mild” weather will continue today with temperatures into the mid 80s for much of the Tennessee Valley. The warmest temperatures will likely be west of I-65 into northwest Alabama.
Low humidity the next couple of days will make it feel much more comfortable than what we have seen nearly all of this month.
It does look like a spectacular weekend with afternoon temperatures into the upper 80s and low 90s and low humidity. Overnight lows will be into the upper 50s and low 60s!
Unfortunately, conditions will stay dry through the weekend. Our next chance for rain does not come until Monday with a cold front coming through.
While there is a chance for rain Monday, it does not look to be substantial. Be very careful with any outdoor burning and continue to monitor the dry conditions because most of next week also looks dry as heat looks to return as well.
