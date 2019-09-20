Do you have what it takes to be a Trash Panda?

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - The Rocket City Trash Pandas are looking for someone special. An ambassador. A community connector. A ball of kinetic energy who can delight and entertain without saying a word. They need a mascot.
On Friday, the Trash Pandas posted the job online and they want to see if you’ve got what it takes. You can click here to see the full job listing and apply.
We don’t yet know the mascot’s name, or what it’ll look like. But we do know what the human inside the suit needs to be. Here are some of the job requirements:
- Physically fit, 18 or older with reliable transportation
- 5′4″ - 5′6″ in height with a lean or medium build
- The ability to improvise
- An outgoing personality
The team is asking you to shoot a 30 second video showing what you’ve got and what ideas you’d bring to the Trash Pandas.
Good luck!
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.