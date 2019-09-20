Do colorblind glasses actually work?

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Fall is around the corner, and with that comes the beautiful change in scenery. The leaves are beginning to change colors beautiful yellows, golds and reds. But millions of people can’t see those colors. It’s estimated that there are 300 million colorblind people in the world.
WAFF 48 News looked into a company called EnChroma that says they can give people the gift of seeing color with specific types of glasses. The company offered to send us the glasses at no cost. We put a message out on Facebook asking for volunteers to put the glasses to the test.
Ryan Fannell was one of our volunteers. He is a Decatur firefighter and a paramedic at Cullman EMS. We met up with him and his family at the Huntsville Botanical Garden to put these glasses to the test.
“Everything has a lot more red in it. Are these bricks supposed to be red? It’s most definitely different. It’s very bright and vibrant. It’s like my who life just went (HD) high-definition,” said Fannell.
Fannell’s reaction was fun to see, and the EnChroma sunglasses worked for him. His wife says now he can help her pick out outfits for their daughter.
Our next volunteer was Darrin Jurado, a graphics designer and technical director at WAFF 48. He also put the glasses to the test.
“Oh wow, everything is so colorful. It’s red. Everything is so vivid. When I put them on everything is bright and I love it,” said Jurado.
Jurado did say the glasses gave him a headache over time and took them off occasionally to give his eyes a rest. I talked to him a few days later and he says he doesn’t wear them daily.
Jurado and Fannell both tested positive as being strong protan. Protans are people with protanomaly, a type of red-green color blindness.
The EnChroma rep said the glasses help separate the red and green cone signals, helping them become vibrant and distinct.
For Bob Pratico, an engineer at Raytheon, his wife surprised him a few years ago with a pair of these glasses.
“I was excited! I walked out on the deck on Green Mountain where all the green trees are and the blue sky. I couldn’t believe how green everything was. I just stood there in amazement and thought, is this really what the world looks like,” added Pratico.
Meanwhile, Jurado and Fannell tested both the outdoor sunglasses and indoor EnChroma glasses. I will say the reaction was much stronger with the sunglasses and they noticed more of a difference.
They cost anywhere between $200 to $400. So if you’re going to shell out the cash, I would go for the sunglasses.
Per insurance, it’s really hit or miss right now. Some cover it and some don’t. You can get more info on their website at www.enchroma.com.
