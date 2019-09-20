Decatur group holding free seminar on children’s anxieties, stress

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - One in eight children live with some type of anxiety, according to the Mental Health Association in Morgan County.
On Monday, the mental health association will hold a free seminar on the anxieties and stresses impacting children, according to our news partners at the Decatur Daily.
A representative with Birmingham Anxiety & Trauma Therapy will lead the seminar for parents, teachers and counselors on Monday from 6-7 p.m. at Decatur Utilities.
The seminar will address how to deal with a number of mental health conditions.
To register for the seminar, call 256-353-1160 or visit mhainmc.net.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.