Decatur group holding free seminar on children’s anxieties, stress
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | September 20, 2019 at 3:50 PM CDT - Updated September 20 at 3:50 PM

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - One in eight children live with some type of anxiety, according to the Mental Health Association in Morgan County.

On Monday, the mental health association will hold a free seminar on the anxieties and stresses impacting children, according to our news partners at the Decatur Daily.

A representative with Birmingham Anxiety & Trauma Therapy will lead the seminar for parents, teachers and counselors on Monday from 6-7 p.m. at Decatur Utilities.

The seminar will address how to deal with a number of mental health conditions.

To register for the seminar, call 256-353-1160 or visit mhainmc.net.

